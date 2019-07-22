‘Hoops for Hope’ event benefits medically vulnerable children

MORGANTOWN W.Va. – Two organizations partnered Sunday morning to host a ‘Hoops for Hope’ brunch at the Erickson Alumni Center.

A Moment of Magic WVU (AMOM), teamed up with former WVU basketball player Da’Sean Butler and his foundation ‘Give a Hoop’ to host a special ‘Hoops for Hope’ brunch.

The Give a Hoop Foundation provides affordable athletic and other programming based on need and makes contributions in the community that benefit children.

“Today the hoops for hope is basically just us coming here, coming together, raising money for such a good thing, and what they do is making kids smile and making kids happy when they have all the reason in the world not to be,” said Butler.

A Moment of Magic Foundation is a non profit organization that allows college students to provide creative programming to pediatric hospitals and social service institutions.

“And essentially what we do, is we bring children’s favorite people to them, whether it’s in a hospital or in their home, or at like a special event like a fundraiser,” said Cara Laswell, fundraising chair.

Some characters that stood out in the crowd at Hoops for Hope were the famous star wars character Princess Leia and Belle from Beauty and the Beast.

“It’s the greatest feeling, going and seeing a kid who might not be feeling the greatest or having the best day and seeing their face light up when they see, you know Belle or Spiderman, or whoever it is. Just seeing that reaction and the effect that it has on them, it reassures us that the work we’re doing is really important,” said Laswell.

A fashion show and silent auction were a part of the event.

The brunch is helping to raise money to continue to provide services for medically vulnerable and underprivileged children.

“It’s everything I’m about. So when I heard we’re working with them, I jumped on it. It wasn’t even a thought, I was like, if they’re here helping children, I’m all for it,” said Butler.