Hotel Morgan selling all historic contents in liquidation sale

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – You can now own a piece of the historic Hotel Morgan through a liquidation sale that is going on for the next two to three weeks.

The Grand Hotel, as it’s also known, was built in 1925 and named after Zackquill Morgan, the founder of Morgantown. The hotel has hosted presidents Kennedy and Truman, as well as Elanor Roosevelt.

National Content Liquidators, Inc. won the bidding rights to sell the contents of the hotel, said Donald Hayes, President/CEO.

Hayes said the sale will go on seven days a week from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Monday to Saturday and on Sundays, Noon to 5 p.m. until everything is sold.

“Everything in the hotel, or as I like to say from soup to nuts is for sale,” Hayes said. “All the china, the glassware that was here, all the kitchen equipment, the linens, all the guest room furniture, the beds, the dressers, hider-bed, sofas. It was an 80 room all-suite property, everything has been sanitized according to the state of West Virginia, all the upholstery, bed, all ready to go.”

A woman reads contents for sale during liquidation over the phone.

Charles Horvath, a resident of Marion Co. said he drove to Morgantown with his fiancée so they could buy a piece of history. He said he toured the property for two hours, looking at all that was for sale.

“I looked around at all the history on the first floor and the second floor and I looked at a lot of things that I was interested in,” Hovarth said.

He said there was lot of history in the building and that he hated to see it go but that at the same time he and his fiancée were happy to be getting pieces of history.

People carry purchased items to their cars.

Hayes said popular items included safes, which they sold out of by the morning, the china, bedding and kitchen equipment. He said there was pretty much something for everybody, which showed because a couple of hundred people showed up and they had a line on the sidewalk at one point.

“We’ve had 200 people through the hotel so far today, which is pretty good when you considered the size of this property, it’s not very big, we only have one elevator, so we only let so many in at a time,” Hayes said.

He encouraged people to check out the sale. To view photographs of what is for sale you can visit their website.

According to a press release, the sale is one of the first steps to clearing out the hotel, so that the property can be redeveloped.