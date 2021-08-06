Hours away from Tokyo, marathoners to battle heat in Sapporo

TOKYO (WFLA) — Athletes are battling extreme heart during the Olympic games.

After outcry, organizers had to move the Women’s Soccer gold medal game. The weather is also impacting race walking and marathon running events.

The men and women’s marathon races are this weekend, but they will take place hours away from Tokyo because of the heat. Both marthon races are being held in the city of Sapporo, which is about 500 miles north of the host city.

Forecasters say it’s too hot in Tokyo, but it’s unseasonably warm in Sapporo as well, with temperatures reaching more than 90 degrees—not exactly ideal weather for running.

Wichita NBC anchor Brad Buganski is a marathon enthusiast, and knows how hard it is to run 26.2 miles.

“It doesn’t matter how good of shape you’re in when you run the marathon, you’re going to get tired. You are going to hit the wall. You were going to feel like you have nothing left. Your muscles lock up,” Buganski said. “That [the weather] will definitely take its toll on the athletes, even the elite athletes competing in these Olympic games. So it’ll be very interesting to see if the heat and humidity is going to play a role in these races.”