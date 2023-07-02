ELKINS, W.Va. – A witness caught video footage of a house fire in downtown Elkins on the evening of June 2.

According to the witness, Lorie Wyant, the house fire took place on 223 Second Street, which is on the corner of Henry Street, and began at about 8 p-m.

The Second Street house has suffered fire, smoke, and water damage. As of 11:15 p.m. on Sunday, no injuries or cause of the fire have been reportee.

12 News reached out to the Randolph County 911, but officials were unable to provide any more information.

Video footage from the house fire on Second Street on Sunday. (Courtesy: Lorie Wyant)

