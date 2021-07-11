Hovatter’s Wildlife Zoo hosts car show featuring dozens of classic and modern cars

KINGWOOD, W.Va. – Hovatter’s Wildlife Zoo hosted a car show on Sunday afternoon, July 11, which featured 61 cars.

The show was also a contest, in which 45 of the cars were up for judging. The remaining 16 cars on display were not judged because they belonged to the Dream Machines Car Club members. Dream Machines organized the event and its president, Tom Milam, said the event was canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic. But, it’s back in full effect in 2021.

People walking in between the cars on display

“Hovatter’s is putting on this show, the zoo put on the show, they’re sponsoring old trophies and dash plaques and stuff like that,” Milam said.”And then we had it scheduled and then it just last — we did one two years ago and it was about the same amount of cars. But it’s just people coming out and showing their cars and having a good time.”

Attendees played a major role in judging the cars. Milam said they got the chance to choose their top 20 cars.

The attendees’ top 20 cars were given awards.

Attendee judging different cars

Trophies for top 20 cars

Trophies for best in show, Hovatter’s pick and Dream Machines’ pick

“We’ve got the top 20 in antiques,” Milam said. “We’ve got top five in late model cars and then we’ve got a motorcycle trophy, which we don’t have a motorcycle here. But, we’ve got top 20 antique and top five in late models, and in our best of show. And then, Hovatter’s got a pick of a trophy and also our car club has a pick, so there’s, like roughly, 30 trophies given out today.”

Milam said it makes him and other club members feel good to see everyone roaming around, seeing and judging the various cars.

In addition, he said, he was happy that car owners had the chance to display their cars.

“They’re appreciative of getting their cars out and showing their cars and stuff like that,” Milam said.

Cars on display for the show

One member’s car

Car on display for the show

If anyone is interested in joining the Dream Machines Car Club, they can. Milam said everyone is welcome.

“We don’t have any restriction,” Milam said.

You can find the club on Facebook. That is where you can keep up to date with different events, such as the “Downtown Morgantown Cruise-In”. That will be held from 4-8 p.m. on High St. on Wednesday, July 21.