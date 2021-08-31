How to prepare for heavy rain as Ida hits WV

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – North central West Virginia is expected to get four to six inches of rain through Wednesday night. Before the bulk of the storm hits, people can start preparations to stay safe.

You can do the following things to prepare for heavy rain and possible flash flooding:

Have an evacuation plan to get to either higher ground or to another shelter

Have a waterproof emergency kit ready in case of an accident

Clear out debris from gutters and storm drains that can block streams

Patteson Drive in Morgantown has flooded multiple times this year because of poor drainage in that area.

Flooding on Patteson Drive in Morgantown

If roads do get severely flooded then turn around, don’t drown. Do not try to drive through high water. As little as six inches of rain is enough to sweep away a person or car. North central West Virginia could see enough rain on Wednesday to cause dangerous water levels on roads. The entire state is under a flash flood watch. Significant river flooding is also possible in all north central West Virginia.

Stick with 12 News for the latest updates on tropical depression Ida.