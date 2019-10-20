Howling Halloween gives families early chance at the holiday

Halloween is still a couple of weeks away but some are already celebrating.

The Howling Halloween at Chestnut Ridge Park gives families the opportunity to enjoy all types of activities ranging from finger painting to a scavenger hunt, to hayrides.

Kids in costumes lined up with glee, to participate in all the activities. Some parents even showed their festive sides by joining their kids and wearing a costume.

For many families, like the Browns, it was their first time at the event and they were excited to get to all the activities.

“We brought the kids up for a good time, helping to support the community and getting ready for Halloween,” Ben Brown said.