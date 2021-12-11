Huskies use big third quarter to roll over Trojans

RACHEL, W.Va. – North Marion improved to 3-0 after a win over Hampshire.

The Huskies and Trojans battled through a tough first quarter with North Marion taking the 15-11 lead.

The second quarter was much of the same. The lead was traded until the Huskies climbed back on top to lead 28-24.

It was the third quarter that propelled the Huskies.

North Marion outscored Hampshire 22-2 and never lost the lead after that.

The Huskies won 71-45 led by Olivia Toland’s 13 points. Adryan Stemple and Emma Freels each added 11 and Savannah Walls scored 10 points.

