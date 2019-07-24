Incident on I-79 in Lewis County results in man’s death

WESTON, W.Va. – On Wednesday at 12:42, an incident occurred on I-79 resulting in a man’s death, according to a press release sent out by the Weston Police Department.

The incident took place near mile marker 99 in the northbound lane when a man was struck by a tractor-trailer, according to the release.

The Weston Fire Department, Jane Lew Fire Department and Lewis County EMS responded to the scene.

The Weston Police department is investigating the incident and was assisted by members of the state police and Lewis County Sheriff’s Department in diverting and directing traffic and clean-up, according to the release.

The name of the victim is not currently being releases, and the tractor-trailer’s driver sustained no injuries as a result of the incident.

No further information is available at this time.