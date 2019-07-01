Independence Day events scheduled across north central West Virginia

Barbour County

  • July 4 – Barbour County Fairgrounds firework show at dusk
    • Gates open at 7 p.m.
    • Donations will be accepted at the gates which all proceeds benefit Philip Barbour High School Cross Country & FBLA
    • Rain date will be Friday, July 12

Doddridge County

  • July 4 – Doddridge County Park Independence Day Fireworks
    • Begins at 10 p.m.

Gilmer County

  • July 5-6 – Burnsville Freedom Festival
    • The Independence Day parade will begin at 7:30 p.m on July 5.
    • For the full list of events, visit here.

Harrison County

  • July 2 – Jenkins Subaru-Hyundai Fireworks Spectacular
    • Fireworks will begin at dusk
  • July 4 – Salem’s 2nd annual Fourth of July Celebration
    • Festivities will begin at 5 p.m. at 229 W. Main Street
    • There will be live music including the Davisson Brothers band
    • Fireworks will begin after Davisson Brothers band set at 10 p.m.
  • July 6 – Celebrate America with the Wheeling Symphony Orchestra
    • 7:30 p.m. at Clarksburg Amphitheater
    • Free admission

Lewis County

  • July 5 – Robert L. Band Middle School Fourth of July Parade
    • Parade will begin at 5 p.m.
    • Event will include a watermelon eating contest, live music, and the crowning of the Flame Queen
    • Fireworks will begin at dusk

Marion County

  • July 4 – Fairview Independence Day celebration
    • Events will last all day beginning at 8 a.m.
    • For the list of events, please contact 681-404-2470.
  • July 4 – Palatine Park Independence Day celebration
    • Festivities include Real Shoot Wrestling, live music and fireworks.
    • To see the schedule, visit here.

Monongalia County

  • July 4 – Defense In Depth hosts Fourth of July Celebration
    • Festivities will begin at 9 a.m. which include vendors and in-store specials
  • July 4 – Morgantown Running 4 on the 4th
    • The run will begin at 8:30 a.m.
    • There will also be a kids one-mile race which will begin at 9:30 a.m.
    • For more information on how you can register/parking, visit here.
  • July 4 – WV Black Bears host Fourth of July Fireworks show
    • WV Black Bears will host two local Legion Baseball games
    • General Manager Matt Drayer said, “It’s going to be the biggest fireworks display we’ve ever had.”
    • For more information, visit here.
  • July 4 – Celebration of America Parade in Morgantown
    • Parade beings at 6 p.m. on High Street
    • Live music performances will begin at 5 p.m. at the Court House Square
    • For more information, visit here
  • July 7 – WV Black Bears vs. Auburn: Independence Day Fireworks
    • Game will begin at 7:05 p.m. followed by fireworks

Preston County

  • July 4 – High Ground Brewing July 4th celebration
    • Restaurant will open at noon
    • Festivities include live music, face painting, etc.
    • For more information, visit here

Randolph County

  • July 4 – God and Country rally in Elkins
    • George Rodriguez is the keynote speaker
    • Begins at 12 p.m.
  • July 4 – Harman Volunteer Fire Department July 4th celebration.
    • Includes craft vendors, parades, yard sales, car show, face painting, raffle tickets, VFW monument ceremony, etc.
    • Vendors begin at 9 a.m. Parade starts at 1:30 p.m.
    • Rain date will be Saturday, July 6.
  • July 5 – Downtown Elkins First Friday’s Independence Day event
    • Performances begin 5 p.m.
  • July 5 – Mountain State Street Machines Auto Extravaganza in downtown Elkins
    • Hosting hundreds of antique cars alongside live music performances beginning at 5 p.m.
  • July 6 – Davis & Elkins College Independence Day celebration
    • Includes live music, vendors and fireworks
    • Fireworks will begin around 10 p.m.
  • July 6 – First Saturday Square Dance in Helvetia
    • Begins at 8 p.m.
    • Admission is $5 for adult, $2 for children 12 and under
  • July 6 – Contra dancing at the IOOF Lodge in Beverly

Ritchie County

  • July 4 – Glowing Bike Parade and Walk at North Bend State Park
    • Decorate yourself and your bike to start your Independence Day
    • The event will start at the Recreation Area and River Run Campground at North Bend State Park
    • For more information, visit here.

Tucker County

  • July 5 – Uncle Sam’s Birthday Party @ Bear Paw Lodge of Canaan Valley State Park.
    • Festivities kick-off at 5 p.m. Dinner starts at 6 p.m. Tickets are $125 which includes dinner and a chance to win cash prizes ranging from $250-$1,000. If you are interested in purchasing a ticket, contact the Tucker Community Foundation office at 304-478-2930, or visit tuckerfoundation.net.
  • July 5-7 – Mountaineer Days is hosting a weekend block party in downtown Thomas
  • July 6 – Firemen’s Parade and Water Battle in downtown Thomas
    • Begins at 11 a.m. and will last until the fireworks beginning at dusk

Upshur County

  • July 5 – Downtown Buckhannon Fireworks at Jawbone Park
    • Event will include dunking booth, bounce houses, volleyball tournament, live music, vendors and etc.
    • Fireworks will begin at dusk

If you have information on fireworks displays that are not listed above, please send the details to news@wboy.com.

