Independence Day events scheduled across north central West Virginia

Barbour County
- July 4 – Barbour County Fairgrounds firework show at dusk
- Gates open at 7 p.m.
- Donations will be accepted at the gates which all proceeds benefit Philip Barbour High School Cross Country & FBLA
- Rain date will be Friday, July 12
Doddridge County
- July 4 – Doddridge County Park Independence Day Fireworks
- Begins at 10 p.m.
Gilmer County
- July 5-6 – Burnsville Freedom Festival
- The Independence Day parade will begin at 7:30 p.m on July 5.
- For the full list of events, visit here.
Harrison County
- July 2 – Jenkins Subaru-Hyundai Fireworks Spectacular
- Fireworks will begin at dusk
- July 4 – Salem’s 2nd annual Fourth of July Celebration
- Festivities will begin at 5 p.m. at 229 W. Main Street
- There will be live music including the Davisson Brothers band
- Fireworks will begin after Davisson Brothers band set at 10 p.m.
- July 6 – Celebrate America with the Wheeling Symphony Orchestra
- 7:30 p.m. at Clarksburg Amphitheater
- Free admission
Lewis County
- July 5 – Robert L. Band Middle School Fourth of July Parade
- Parade will begin at 5 p.m.
- Event will include a watermelon eating contest, live music, and the crowning of the Flame Queen
- Fireworks will begin at dusk
Marion County
- July 4 – Fairview Independence Day celebration
- Events will last all day beginning at 8 a.m.
- For the list of events, please contact 681-404-2470.
- July 4 – Palatine Park Independence Day celebration
- Festivities include Real Shoot Wrestling, live music and fireworks.
- To see the schedule, visit here.
Monongalia County
- July 4 – Defense In Depth hosts Fourth of July Celebration
- Festivities will begin at 9 a.m. which include vendors and in-store specials
- July 4 – Morgantown Running 4 on the 4th
- The run will begin at 8:30 a.m.
- There will also be a kids one-mile race which will begin at 9:30 a.m.
- For more information on how you can register/parking, visit here.
- July 4 – WV Black Bears host Fourth of July Fireworks show
- WV Black Bears will host two local Legion Baseball games
- General Manager Matt Drayer said, “It’s going to be the biggest fireworks display we’ve ever had.”
- For more information, visit here.
- July 4 – Celebration of America Parade in Morgantown
- Parade beings at 6 p.m. on High Street
- Live music performances will begin at 5 p.m. at the Court House Square
- For more information, visit here
- July 7 – WV Black Bears vs. Auburn: Independence Day Fireworks
- Game will begin at 7:05 p.m. followed by fireworks
Preston County
- July 4 – High Ground Brewing July 4th celebration
- Restaurant will open at noon
- Festivities include live music, face painting, etc.
- For more information, visit here
Randolph County
- July 4 – God and Country rally in Elkins
- George Rodriguez is the keynote speaker
- Begins at 12 p.m.
- July 4 – Harman Volunteer Fire Department July 4th celebration.
- Includes craft vendors, parades, yard sales, car show, face painting, raffle tickets, VFW monument ceremony, etc.
- Vendors begin at 9 a.m. Parade starts at 1:30 p.m.
- Rain date will be Saturday, July 6.
- July 5 – Downtown Elkins First Friday’s Independence Day event
- Performances begin 5 p.m.
- July 5 – Mountain State Street Machines Auto Extravaganza in downtown Elkins
- Hosting hundreds of antique cars alongside live music performances beginning at 5 p.m.
- July 6 – Davis & Elkins College Independence Day celebration
- Includes live music, vendors and fireworks
- Fireworks will begin around 10 p.m.
- July 6 – First Saturday Square Dance in Helvetia
- Begins at 8 p.m.
- Admission is $5 for adult, $2 for children 12 and under
- July 6 – Contra dancing at the IOOF Lodge in Beverly
Ritchie County
- July 4 – Glowing Bike Parade and Walk at North Bend State Park
- Decorate yourself and your bike to start your Independence Day
- The event will start at the Recreation Area and River Run Campground at North Bend State Park
- For more information, visit here.
Tucker County
- July 5 – Uncle Sam’s Birthday Party @ Bear Paw Lodge of Canaan Valley State Park.
- Festivities kick-off at 5 p.m. Dinner starts at 6 p.m. Tickets are $125 which includes dinner and a chance to win cash prizes ranging from $250-$1,000. If you are interested in purchasing a ticket, contact the Tucker Community Foundation office at 304-478-2930, or visit tuckerfoundation.net.
- July 5-7 – Mountaineer Days is hosting a weekend block party in downtown Thomas
- Begins at 4 p.m. on Friday, July 5 through 12 p.m. on Sunday, July 7. Visit Mountaineer Days’ website for the full schedule.
- July 6 – Firemen’s Parade and Water Battle in downtown Thomas
- Begins at 11 a.m. and will last until the fireworks beginning at dusk
Upshur County
- July 5 – Downtown Buckhannon Fireworks at Jawbone Park
- Event will include dunking booth, bounce houses, volleyball tournament, live music, vendors and etc.
- Fireworks will begin at dusk
If you have information on fireworks displays that are not listed above, please send the details to news@wboy.com.