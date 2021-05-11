Indians escape Hawks 5-4

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Bridgeport escaped University by a one-point victory, 5-4 on Tuesday night.

A Class Triple-A match up between University and Bridgeport turned into an interesting game.

There was no score through three innings. A double-play by the Indians kept the Hawks off of the board in the top of the third.

UHS’ Casey Smith’s seven strikeouts contributed to keeping the Indians off of the board early.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, Nate Paulsen nails a hit between second and third base to score his brother Aiden Paulsen and to put the Indians up 1-0.

In the top of the fifth inning, the Hawks answer. Noah Braham knocked grounder into play and scored Chase Edwards to tie the game 1-1.

Still in the bottom of the fifth, Aaron Forbes launched a hit to the outfield and another run scores to put the Hawks up 2-1.

But the Indians pull out the 5-4 win in the last two innings of the game.