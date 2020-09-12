Insight Astronomy celebrates “astronomy day” with an active learning event

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – On Saturday, Insight Astronomy celebrated “Astronomy Day” with an interactive educational event for children. The day was full of arts and crafts for children, and parents, to learn more about the solar system.

This event is held annually, and event organizers Jane Lynn Squires and Cyndi Shaver said it was the perfect time to get kids outside and learning about science. Shaver said that with school just starting virtually, child are missing out on the hands-on learning. This event was a safe example of allowing kids that extra learning.

“We are both teachers, so this is our wheelhouse, this is what we are comfortable doing. So, we try to get the parents to come with them and learn a little bit about space, along with the children,” said Shaver. “We can let them know what’s going on with N.A.S.A., too. All the news going to the moon, all the stuff going on.”

Insight Astronomy had tents set up for children to paint the solar system, build marshmallow constellations and model rockets. They also could look through a telescope and find different things miles away in the sky.

“We’ve been doing this for probably ten years. We started at an elementary school with a small astronomy club for kids, and we have blossomed,” said Squires. “I mean its a lot of fun, and parents like it too. They can learn about what’s going on in space, and their children can interactively learn all about outer-space at the same time.”

Insight Astronomy’s goal is to serve as ambassadors for N.A.S.A. for the public so they can stay informed about the most up to date missions, discoveries, advancements, and news at N.A.S.A.

It’s parent affiliate is Central Appalachian Astronomy Club. They meet monthly on the third Saturday at Good Hope Observatory. For more information, visit www.caacwv.com.