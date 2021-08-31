International Overdose Awareness Day observed in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – If you drove down East Pike St. or across the Joyce St. Bridge in Clarksburg on Tuesday afternoon, you may have seen some signs, which were a part of International Overdose Awareness Day.

The Change Initiative partnered with Homes for Harrison County and the Clarksburg Mission sober living to bring awareness of overdoses to Clarksburg.

37 pairs of shoes lined East Pike St. near the sober living homes, each representing a life lost due to drug overdose in 2020 in Harrison County, which is a county-high.

Shoes line a wall on East Pike St. to represent the lives lost in Harrison County due to drug overdose

Residents recovering from addiction were also present, showing the public that getting sober is possible.

“We want to break the stigma. We want people to know that there is help out here. And, we want to make sure everybody knows who they can call, what they can do if they decide that they want help,” said Mendi Scott, a board member for The Change Initiative and Executive Director for Homes for Harrison County.

“A lot of people don’t know how to get help, like me. I didn’t know how to get help. But really, it’s easy to find help. But, some people just don’t know how to get it. So, it’s really sad,” said Amber Bell, a resident of the Clarksburg Mission sober living homes.

If you know someone struggling with addiction, you can contact Help 4 WV at 844-435-7498.