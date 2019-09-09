Investigation into missing Braxton County woman ongoing, person of interest named

Chandice Cochran

SUTTON, W.Va. – A missing person investigation performed by state police has led to a person of interest being named.

On September 1, West Virginia State Police were contacted by a woman saying that her daughter, Chandice Cochran, 28, of Sutton, had been missing since August 20 and that she feared for her daughter because ‘she was involved in drugs and dangerous people’,” according to the release.

Cochran had left a note for her mother stating she was “in good hands and would be back shortly,” but hasn’t been seen since, troopers said. Her last known location, according to state police, was the Birch River area of Nicholas County, and an investigation of the area yielded no useful information.

Kristopher Speas

Troopers discovered in interviews and conversations with multiple individuals Cochran’s last contact was with Kristopher Speas, 37, of Linn, who is wanted on warrants of failure to register as a sex offender from both Gilmer and Lewis counties, according to the release.

Speas is considered a person of interest in Cochran’s disappearance and is believed to be a danger to others, according to West Virginia State Police. Speas was last known to be driving a dark blue Chrysler 300 with a West Virginia license plate, troopers said.

Anyone with information on the locations of Cochran and/or Speas are encouraged to call the Sutton detachment of the West Virginia State Police at (304) 765-2101.