Investigation underway after a two-vehicle accident in Buckhannon

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – A two-vehicle accident occurred in Buckhannon Saturday afternoon at the intersection of Route 33 and Childers Run Road.

According to Upshur County 9-1-1, the incident occurred around 4:30 p.m.

Buckhannon Police Department, State Police, and Upshur County Sheriffs Department all responded to the scene as well as Buckhannon Fire Department, Upshur County EMS, and Warren District Volunteer Fire Department.

The Buckhannon Police Department is investigating the cause of the accident, it’s unknown at this time if the crash resulted in any injuries.

