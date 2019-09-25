Invitational tournament raises money for local veterans

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – A golf tournament was held Wednesday to help raise money for a local veterans organization.

The Blue and Gold Ladies Invitational brought 40 golfers out to the Bridgeport Country Club to raise money for Operation Firm Handshake, a group that provides support for veterans both locally and statewide.

Some golfers came from as far away as Maryland to participate in the invitational.

“An organization that helps support local West Virginia veterans, providing them with food and shelter, picnics for the veterans and their families, here in Harrison County and across West Virginia,” chairperson Mary Ann Renzelli Kiger said.

Organizers wanted to thank several local businesses for donating the prizes given out to some of the competitors and the Bridgeport Country Club for allowing them to use its facility.