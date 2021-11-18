Iron sharpens iron: Polar Bears’ strength of schedule prepares them for current postseason run

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Last Saturday 16 seeded Fairmont Senior took down top seeded, previously undefeated Herbert Hoover.

Call it an upset, if you’d like, but Fairmont Senior knows the caliber of team they have- and they’ve been in this position before.

Senior definitely proved itself in the first round of the playoffs but now they move on to see Robert C. Byrd for the second time this season.

They say it’s hard to beat a good team twice and that’s what Fairmont Senior will have to do in order to keep its season alive.

The Polar Bears won back in week six but only by one point.

But that was then and this is now.

Fairmont Senior quarterback Dom Stingo touches on the strength of schedule his team went through and how it prepared them for the postseason.

“I said it after the Hoover game, all of the teams in Double-A haven’t been through what we’ve been through. We played top 10 Triple-A teams, top 10 Double-A teams the whole season and it’s really iron sharpens iron. We’re showing it now that we’re in the playoffs. We slipped in and now we’re giving it to everybody,” Stingo said.

Senior receiver Evan Dennison agrees that the Polar Bears’ tough road to get to this point prepared them for what’s to come.

Dennison said his team is even more ready to face Robert C. Byrd again.

He touches on week six and how this time they’ll need to win by a larger margin.

“They were too close with us. We had more talent than them we just didn’t capitalize when we needed to. We had a few turnovers and then they stuck with us. but we need to open it up this week and really beat them,” Dennison said.

It all goes down Friday night at Flying Eagles Stadium. Robert C. Byrd and Fairmont Senior kickoff at 7:30 p.m.