“It’s a big ball game for both of us.” Robert C. Byrd and Fairmont Senior meet in quarterfinal

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A highly anticipated rematch goes down Friday night as Fairmont Senior and Robert C. Byrd meet for the second time this season on the gridiron.

Back in week six the two met during the regular season where the Polar Bears edged out Byrd by one point.

That game was important for Fairmont Senior because it had a big role in the team making the postseason.

Now it’s win or go home.

The two teams are very familiar with one another and RCB head coach Josh Gorrell said both teams know what to expect- it’ll come down to who wants it more.

“We’re both very familiar with each other and we know what we’re going to do. They know we’re going to run the football, they’re going to come out and throw the football. We’re going to put in a couple of new things, they’re going to put in a couple of new things but it’s the same thing. It’s going to come down to 48 minutes of who really wants to win. The team that creates more turnovers, makes less mistakes, is sound on special teams , that’s who’s going to win. It’s a big ball game for both of us,” Gorrell said.

Gorrell also touched on both teams being prepared for this game and said whoever comes out on top Friday, may be the biggest threat in the class.

“I think we’re conditioned and ready, I know they’re conditioned and ready because of the teams that they’ve played and because of the teams that we’ve played on our schedule. So I look for a great atmosphere, great ball game. I really think the winner of this game will make a whole lot of noise going forward,” Gorrell said.

Gorrell talked about the Flying Eagles’ ability to make plays with players other than star running back Jeremiah King.

King will be an obvious target for the Polar Bears to try and shut down.

Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. in Clarksburg.