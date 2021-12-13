“It’s going to be our key to winning.” Hill says aggressiveness is Trinity’s asset

MORGANTOWN, W.Va.- Trinity started its season 1-1 which means they know what it takes to win and they know what they must improve on.

The Warriors finished as runner up at the Sam Bord tournament in Grafton.

Trinity returns three starters from last year’s team in Levi Teets, James Harper and Jaylon Hill. Warriors head coach Rick Hill said these players have to step up on and off the court his season to fill the shoes of those who do not return.

But on the court, it’s the Warriors’ aggressiveness that Hill likes best.

“I think our aggressiveness is the strongest part of our team. We’re not very big but we’re very aggressive kids. Some of these kids play football and they just go after it and they don’t stop so I’m impressed with the effort, like I said, and their aggressiveness is our key, it’s going to be our key to winning,” Hill said.

The Warriors put that aggressiveness to the test on Wednesday when they host Notre Dame.