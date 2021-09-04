Jane Lew Volunteer Fire Department hold arts and crafts fundraiser

JANE LEW, W.Va. – The Jane Lew Volunteer Fire Department held its annual arts and crafts festival starting on Friday.

The event wasn’t held last year due to covid, but fire fighters said that it’s great to be back to some kind of normalcy.

Proceeds of the arts and crafts sales go to the volunteer fire department. Fire fighters were also collecting donations from cars for their fill the boot fundraiser. All the money goes into the department’s general fund.

“We’re ecstatic that were able to have this event this year and knowing again being our major fundraiser it’s going to help us maintain our existence,” Edsel Smith, Jane Lew Volunteers Fire Depatments Engineer and Chaplin, said.

The arts and crafts festival will also be held Sunday from 10a.m. to 5p.m. at the Jane Lew Volunteer Fire Department.