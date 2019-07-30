Breaking News
Attention DirecTV customers, you no longer have WBOY-TV, click to find out more

Jenkins Ford and Jenkins Subaru donate $25,000 to Stockert Youth Center

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BUCKHANNON, W.Va.- An Upshur County organization just received a major donation.

The Stockert Youth Center in Buckhannon got a $25,000 donation from Jenkins Ford and Jenkins Subaru.

The donation will go towards a new building for the center, which offers many programs for local children and encourages them to stay active. The president of Jenkins Ford and Jenkins Subaru John Jenkins said this allows the company give back to the community.

“It means the world to us. We’ve been a Ford dealer in Buckhannon for 30 years,” said Jenkins. “The community supported us in so many ways, this is our way to give back to the children of this county that will have a place to go and have good memories, exercise, cheer lead, whatever the function may be.”

“This $25,000 puts us over $300,000 on our $450,000 capital campaign, so we’re edging closer to being able to break ground on a new building,” said Buckhannon mayor David McCauley.

Upgraded facilities and a new building will allow more children to participate in these programs.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Keep 12 News

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News