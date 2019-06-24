Joe Mazzulla accepts Boston Celtics assistant coaching position

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Former West Virginia University men’s basketball player, and now-former Fairmont State University men’s basketball head coach Joe Mazzulla has accepted an assistant coaching job with the Boston Celtics.

This was first reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski Sunday evening.

It was then confirmed by a member of the Fairmont State Department of Athletics, who also said the department is planning on sending out a press release Monday afternoon.

Mazzulla now returns to the Celtics organization after a two-year stint as the Fairmont State men’s hoops head coach. He was previously an assistant coach in Boston’s Developmental League team.

Mazzulla was an assistant coach at Fairmont State when he previously left the mountain state to join the Celtics organization.

The former Mountaineer standout on the court with the ball in his hands, led the Falcons to overall records of 21-8 and 22-9 on the sidelines with the clipboard.

Stay with 12 Sports for more information on this story.