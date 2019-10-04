Justice declares State of Emergency for all 55 counties due to drought conditions

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Governor Jim Justice has declared a State of Emergency for all 55 West Virginia counties due to a prolonged shortage of rainfall that has caused moderate drought conditions across much of the state and severe drought conditions in southern West Virginia, according to a press release.

According to the release, Over the past 90 days, West Virginia has received 2-5 inches less rainfall than normal, with some pockets of 5-7-inch rainfall deficits across the southern half of the state.

As a result, numerous rivers, lakes and streams are experiencing extremely low water levels; lowering harvest amounts, limiting water supplies for livestock and increasing the risk of forest fires; among other potential dangers, officials said.

This State of Emergency follows ban issued by Governor Justice on September 20, 2019 and amended on September 23, 2019, which bans all outdoor burning throughout the state with limited exceptions. The burning ban is still in effect.

As part of today’s State of Emergency, the Governor has directed state officials to:

Implement the West Virginia Emergency Operations Plan as it relates to drought emergency response.

Place the state Emergency Operations Center in a stand-by status, unless activation is deemed necessary and appropriate.

Restrict the use of water for the purposes of dust control at construction and industrial sites, except as required under terms of permits issued for the same.

Monitor existing water sources for the presence of contaminants, including harmful algae blooms, which tend to propagate more readily in warmer and shallower waters.

Governor Justice has also issued voluntary guidelines for the residents of West Virginia to:

Cease non-agricultural irrigation in the state, including those for strictly recreational purposes.

Limit washing or cleaning vehicles and/or structures where not otherwise required by law.

Limit use of public drinking water systems to minimal standards for good personal hygiene, food preparation, laundry, livestock, pets and other reasonable purposes.

Cease the filling of private swimming pools.

The State of Emergency will remain in effect until rescinded by further proclamation.