Keeping you safe on the 4th of July

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – With the 4th of July right around the corner, the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office wants to remind everyone to be careful when handling fireworks.

Some more tips to keep in mind when handling fireworks:

Know your fireworks, read the warning labels and performance descriptions before igniting

Obey local firework laws

Wear safety glasses

Soak the fireworks in water before throwing them away

Avoid buying fireworks that are packaged in brown paper because this is often a sign that the fireworks were made for professional displays and that they could pose a danger to consumers.

Never place any part of your body directly over a fireworks device when lighting the fuse. Back up to a safe distance immediately after lighting fireworks.

The fireworks that are legally allowed to be sold by retailers in West Virginia are:

Sky rockets and Bottle rockets

Missile-type rockets

Helicopter and Aerial spinners

Roman Candles

Sparkelers, Novelties, Toy Caps

Reloadable and Firecrackers

West Virginia residents should check and see their city regulations on fireworks prior to the 4th of July, and celebrate safely.