Kelly Miller Community Center kicking off Learning Center program

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Kelly Miller Community Center is kicking off its new learning center kickoff this Saturday.

The new Children’s Learning Center is located within the building on the third floor, and is focused on providing students in kindergarten through 12th grade a fun and educational experience several times throughout the month.

The event goes from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m Saturday, September 28.

“The kickoff is to get the word out about the learning center,” Sherri James said. “We want our community, first to come and see the building, and then also so that we can explain the programs that are currently running and future programs.”

“It brings the community in together,” Erica Perry said. “It gets families involved, children involved. they’re always saying there’s no activities. We’re bringing them.”

This Saturday, the free event is open to the public, where lunch will also be provided, as well as yoga for kids, face painting, eye screenings and “Minecraft.”