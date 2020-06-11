Kennywood to open its parks beginning July 11 with new restrictions

PITTSBURGH — Kennywood and its subsidiary parks near Pittsburgh will open for the 2020 season starting on July 11.

According to a release sent out by Kennywood, their parks will be utilizing social distancing, operating at a limited capacity and using touch-free payment. Those wishing to purchase tickets may use the “RSVP system” starting June 17, the release says.

Guests will have their temperature taken before they are allowed to enter the park and anyone with a temperature of 100.4 or above will be denied entry, according to the release.

The park will also require guests to wear masks or facial coverings, but provisions will be made for children under the age of 3 or those with medical conditions, the release says.