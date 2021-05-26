Kids Kick Opioids contest winners announced

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The West Virginias Attorney General has announced 10 winners from the Kids Kick Opioids contest. Students submitted drawings or poems that raise awareness for prescription painkiller abuse.

“This affects everyone’s lives. Everyone knows someone who got addicted to drugs, whether it was talking painkillers or other types of illicit products,” Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said. “We know that kids are some of our most important ambassadors here in West Virginia and they’re affected too. They know family members, friends, or others within our community who have been affected by the opioid epidemic. Kids represent our future, and we have to protect it for them.”

Regional winners are: Claire A. McElwayne of St. Mary’s Grade School; Tanner Eddy, Khloee Eagle, Kirsten McDonald, Aunnah Fritzman and Liliona McKenzie Wright, all of Rivesville Elementary-Middle School; Stella Carlson, Ethan Fuhriman and Tristan Thomas, all of Mountaineer Middle School; and Emily Spackman of Tucker Valley Elementary-Middle School.

Morrisey said efforts against the opioid epidemic were helping the issue until recently.

“There was a huge spike up when COVID came and that’s not acceptable,” Morrisey said. “There was so much focus always on COVID, and rightfully so to a large degree, but there were other problems that got left on the side of the road and that’s a real concern. I use the analogy, if you’re tending to a lawn and you’re focusing on that lawn you can’t just leave one area of that lawn unattended cause the weeds will grow and the problems will soar.”

Because of its success, the Kids Kick Opioids contest is something Morrisey’s office will be continuing in the future.