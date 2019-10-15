Kingwood man facing drug charge after troopers say they find meth in his possession

KINGWOOD, W.Va. – A Preston County man was arrested Sunday on his second felony methamphetamine charge in just over an 8-month period.

On Sunday, October 13, troopers were patrolling the area of Route 7 in Masontown when they observed a vehicle traveling east that did not have working registration lights, according to a criminal complaint filed by West Virginia State Police.

Okey Teter

Troopers said they conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and made contact with the driver and the passenger, who was identified as Okey Teter, 30, of Kingwood. Both individuals were then asked to exit the vehicle and frisked by troopers, according to the complaint. Troopers said that after finding a pipe in Teter’s possession, he stated he may have drugs on him.

While searching Teter, troopers discovered multiple drug items in his pockets, according to the complaint. These items were one plastic bag containing approximately six grams of methamphetamine, one vile containing approximately three grams of methamphetamine, one plastic bag containing approximately .7 grams of methamphetamine, one plastic bag containing approximately .6 grams of methamphetamine, a digital scale, two used glass smoking pipes, two new small baggies, one small empty container and $80 in cash. Troopers said the drugs that were discovered in Teter’s possession have a street value of approximately $1,000.

Teter has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, according to court documents. He is currently being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail and his bail has been set at $100,000.

Teter was previously arrested and charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance in February 2019 after troopers located methamphetamine and marijuana during a search.