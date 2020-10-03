Knights of Columbus hold food sale to raise funds

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Knights of Columbus (KOC) had a food sale on Saturday from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. to raise funds for the organization.

Meatballs, stuffed peppers, as well as Italian sausage and hot peppers were on the menu and after the first two hours, around 200 people had stopped by. A makeshift drive-thru in the parking lot was used for people to pull in, pay and pick up their orders. Pat Stowe, the grand knight, said recently drive-thrus have become a big event for his chapter because it helps to pay bills and do some community interaction.

“We love it, we love it,” Stowe said. “We’ve done so well that we’re going to continue to do it as long as COVID is with us and we’re probably going to, in some form or fashion, keep doing it even after things get back to normal because it’s easy and people seem to respond to it really well.”

With each event, Stowe said, they have gotten better at things like avoiding a big backup of cars in the drive-thru. He said they learned the importance of preordering, which allows for more efficiency.

The Fairmont KOC will have another food sale on Oct. 11 from 12-4 p.m. (or until sold out) and it will be a Polish dinner. After that, there will other food sales and events, all aimed at raising funds and still being able to interact with the community in the safest way possible during the pandemic.

All dinners will be drive-thru only, follow COVID-19 guidelines and participants can call ahead at 304-534-8696 to place an order.