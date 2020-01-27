Knights of Columbus hosts kick off breakfast for Catholic Schools Week

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Knights of Columbus in Fairmont hosted breakfast Sunday to kick off Catholic School’s Week. This is a national event held every year to celebrate all Catholic schools acomplish all year long whether it be academics, athletics, or with their faith.

Pat Stowe is a Grand Knight on Fairmont Council and has been a part of holding this breakfast for Fairmont Catholic the last three years. He said it is a wonderful way to kick off a great week of giving back to the community.

“It’s just a nice way to give back to the school, to the kids, and to see the participation with the parents,” said Stowe. “It’s a way for us to give back, too. One to the church, one to the school, and one to the community outreach for the Knights of Columbus.”

President of Fairmont Catholic Dan Thele, said they are celebrating this week by volunteering all over the community, but the most important message they want to get across to kids is the importance of knowing your neighbors.

“As a school we teach kids that, we want to be embedded by community,” said Thele. “We’re just trying to build those habits of you know being with your neighbors, from a young age, and thinking about how we can be helpful to others.”

For more information on the events coming up this week, see the flyer below.