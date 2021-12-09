Kotchman adds to her legacy, breaks another Fairmont State record

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Fairmont State women’s basketball program improved to 6-2 after its win over Concord on Wednesday.

In that game, senior Sierra Kotchman led the Falcons with 22 points.

She not only led in scoring, but 20 of those came in the second half when the game got close. Within those eight field goals, Kotchman broke the Fairmont State record for career field goals made with 743.

Earlier in the season, Kotchman broke the all-time scoring record at Fairmont state after her 21 point performance against Winston-Salem State.

Kotchman adds another accomplishment to her long growing list.

“I’m definitely honored but I have to give all of the credit to my teammates and my coaches. We’re in the gym every day together and we just keep working hard every day and it shows on the court,” Kotchman said.

Falcons head coach Stephanie Anderson said Kotchman’s value to the team goes beyond the stat sheet.

“It’s amazing but I think Sierra is taking a step in another direction this year with leadership. I think Sierra has broken a ton of records because of how hard she works and she’s an amazing shooter, she’s an amazing scorer, we all know that. But I think she’s been an amazing player this year,” Anderson said. “I think she’s done so many things that aren’t on stat sheets that have been fantastic for our team and those are the things that I love to see her growing into.”

Kotchman and the Fighting Falcons return to the court Monday on the road at Glenville State.