Kraft launches Pumpkin Spice Macaroni and Cheese, coming to the U.S.

CLARKSBURG, W.Va – Kraft has launched an all new Kraft Pumpkin Spice Macaroni & Cheese.

After first launching in Canada, over 30,000 Canadians signed up for an online waitlist to get their hands on it, within the first 48 hours. This popular reaction allowed for Kraft to launch their pumpkin spice macaroni and cheese in the U.S.

Kraft Pumpkin Spice Macaroni & Cheese is the same cheesy Mac & Cheese Americans know and love. It now is with added fall flavors: hints of cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice and ginger. According to Kraft, the Pumpkin Spice Macaroni & Cheese is best served curled up with a cozy scarf, flannel shirt, and pumpkin-scented candle.

“After seeing the huge response Pumpkin Spice Mac & Cheese received north of the border, and even hearing some heated debates about it down here, we had to bring it to the U.S. for Americans to try,” said Martina Davis, Brand Manager for Kraft Macaroni and Cheese, “Who knows? Maybe it could become a new North American fall favorite.”

Starting on Sept. 25, Americans can enter for a chance to get limited-edition Kraft Pumpkin Spice Macaroni & Cheese using #PumpkinSpiceKMC #Sweepstakes and tagging @KraftMacNCheese on Twitter for a chance to win one of 1,000 limited edition Pumpkin Spice Kraft Mac and Cheese products. This will run until Sept. 29.