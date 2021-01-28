Kraft to launch a Valentine’s Day edition of classic Mac & Cheese

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PITTSBURGH, P.a. (WBOY) – Kraft has announced a new line of Mac and Cheese that will melt even the coldest hearts.

Kraft Mac & Cheese is launching a limited-edition, hot pink Candy Kraft Mac & Cheese for Valentine’s Day. 

Candy Kraft Mac & Cheese is made with the same cheesy Kraft Mac & Cheese Americans know and love but includes a candy flavor packet to turn the mac & cheese pink and add hints of sweet candy flavor.

The company is offering 1,000 people the chance to taste its all-new, candy-flavored macaroni and cheese for free. Recipients of Candy Kraft Mac & Cheese will receive a kit including one box of Kraft Macaroni and Cheese and one candy packet to turn the Mac & Cheese pink, all delivered by February 14, so they can celebrate Valentine’s Day. 

For more information about the Candy Kraft Mac & Cheese and to enter, click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories