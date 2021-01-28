Kraft to launch a Valentine’s Day edition of classic Mac & Cheese

PITTSBURGH, P.a. (WBOY) – Kraft has announced a new line of Mac and Cheese that will melt even the coldest hearts.

Kraft Mac & Cheese is launching a limited-edition, hot pink Candy Kraft Mac & Cheese for Valentine’s Day.

Candy Kraft Mac & Cheese is made with the same cheesy Kraft Mac & Cheese Americans know and love but includes a candy flavor packet to turn the mac & cheese pink and add hints of sweet candy flavor.

The company is offering 1,000 people the chance to taste its all-new, candy-flavored macaroni and cheese for free. Recipients of Candy Kraft Mac & Cheese will receive a kit including one box of Kraft Macaroni and Cheese and one candy packet to turn the Mac & Cheese pink, all delivered by February 14, so they can celebrate Valentine’s Day.

For more information about the Candy Kraft Mac & Cheese and to enter, click here.