Krispy Kreme launches doughnut delivery service in over 20 states

(KRON) – Raise your hand if you want hot, fresh doughnuts delivered straight to your door!

Krispy Kreme has announced they’ve started rolling out online ordering and delivery for those who live within a range of about 100 participating stores in over 20 states, including Virginia, Tennessee and North Carolina.

Some of the closest participating stores in West Virginia are South Charleston and Washington, Pennsylvania.

FULL LIST: Click here to see the full list of participating stores.

The entire process should be complete by the end of this year, according to officials.

For now, the online ordering menu is limited to dozens, brew boxes and bottled beverages.

There’s also a $7.99 minimum plus a delivery fee that varies by location.

You can learn more about online ordering and delivery here.