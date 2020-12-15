Kroger and other retailers prepare for possibly another round of COVID-19 panic buying

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – In March, at the start of the pandemic, shelves were empty and a lot of household supplies were in short supply due to panic buying.

Now that it’s winter and COVID-19 is waging on, there is a renewed concern about supplies of essential goods. Kroger, one of the nation’s largest retailers, said in a statement that it was aware of the growing concerns about panic buying and that it’s on top of the situation.

As we approach the height of winter and the pandemic remains an issue facing our communities, Kroger is committed to ensuring our customers have access to what they need, when they need it. We pride ourselves in offering excellent customer service while providing a variety of shopping options, especially during crucial times such as this. To ensure all customers have access to what they need, we’ve proactively and temporarily set purchase limits on certain products to two per customer, including bath tissue, paper towels, disinfecting wipes, and hand soap. These purchase limits apply in-store as well as to e-commerce orders. The supply chain is intact, and we have trucks arriving to stores daily. Should there be an impending inclement weather event, stores are stocked with key winter weather-related items such as firewood, ice melt, ice, bread, milk, water and fresh packaged meats. Allison McGee – Corporate Affairs Manager, Kroger Mid-Atlantic

