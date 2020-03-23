Kroger to offer special shopping hours for seniors and at-risk customers

CINCINNATI – JULY 15: A sign identifies the Kroger Co. corporate headquarters July 15, 2008 in downtown Cincinnati, Ohio. Kroger is one of the nation’s largest grocery retailers, with fiscal 2007 sales of over $70 billion. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Kroger announced in a press release that beginning on Tuesday, March 24, the grocery chain will dedicate the first hour of operation on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays to seniors and other at-risk customers. This applies to all Kroger locations in north central West Virginia.

The release stated that from 7-8 a.m. on those days, seniors and at-risk customers will have first access to the store.

“We’re happy to offer this shopping window to our senior and at-risk customers to help alleviate their concerns about shopping during our regular hours at this time,” said Allison McGee, corporate affairs manager for Kroger Mid-Atlantic. “We ask all of our customers to respect this window of time that has been reserved for some of the more vulnerable groups.”