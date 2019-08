Another weekend is just around the corner and 12 News has you covered! Check out these events happening in north-central West Virginia this weekend on our special Labor Day edition of the Weekend Outlook.

Labor Day Festival and Ox Roast will take place over the course of four days this week. Happening on Friday - Monday, the festival celebrates Labor Day by featuring live music, a dance, a car show and of course, an ox roast. The event kicks off on Friday at 7 p.m. with the fireman's parade. It will continue Saturday from 8 p.m. - Midnight, Sunday 1 - 5 p.m. and Monday 11 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. The roast admission is $10 for a dinner and $7 for a sandwich. Hamburgers, hot dogs, fries and drinks will also be available.