CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Liberty crushed Elkins 24-1 in the Double-A Region II, Section I opener.

Liberty gained an early lead fueled by a five run first inning. The Mountaineers put up another eight runs in the second inning backed by Emma Kyle’s three RBI hit.

Elkins got on the board in the top of the third inning but Liberty stopped the Tigers in five innings.

Destiny Coble struck out seven batters for the Mountaineers.