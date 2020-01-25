Landslide causes traffic delays early Saturday morning in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, W.Va. – A section of Route 250 in Marion County has been reopened after a landslide early this morning.

According to Marion County 9-1-1 Communications Center, a call came in around 1 a.m. this morning that rocks, trees, and debris had fallen onto the roadway at Monkey Wrench Hollow.



Pleasant Valley Fire Department and crews from the Division of Highways responded to the scene to clear the debris.

According to Marion County 9-1-1 officials, they received another call around 5 a.m. this morning stating that more rocks and debris had again fallen onto the road.

After cleaning up the debris, US-Route 250 was reopened around 6 a.m. this morning.