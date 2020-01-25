Landslide causes traffic delays early Saturday morning in Marion County

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MARION COUNTY, W.Va. – A section of Route 250 in Marion County has been reopened after a landslide early this morning.

According to Marion County 9-1-1 Communications Center, a call came in around 1 a.m. this morning that rocks, trees, and debris had fallen onto the roadway at Monkey Wrench Hollow.

Pleasant Valley Fire Department and crews from the Division of Highways responded to the scene to clear the debris.

According to Marion County 9-1-1 officials, they received another call around 5 a.m. this morning stating that more rocks and debris had again fallen onto the road.

After cleaning up the debris, US-Route 250 was reopened around 6 a.m. this morning.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories