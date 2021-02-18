Lane closure due to a tractor-trailer accident on I-79 at mile marker 127

HARRISON COUNTY, W.Va- Emergency crews are currently on the scene of a single vehicle accident in Harrison County.

According to Harrison County 911, first responders were alerted about a tractor-trailer accident at 3:05 a.m. Thursday morning on I-79 northbound at mile marker 127.

Officials say at this times both northbound lanes are closed and drivers should expect long delays.

For now, drivers are advised to take the Saltwell road exit at mile marker 125.

The Bridgeport Fire Department, Bridgeport police department, and the Harrison County Sheriff office is currently on scene.

There are no injuries being reported.

Stay with 12 news as we continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.