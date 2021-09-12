Last day of Belgiumfest ends weekend of fun and motorcycle riding

GRAFTON, W.Va. – The Belgiumfest motorcycle rally came to an end on Sunday, Sept. 12, after a weekend of fun and excitement that began on Friday.

Matt Reel, a Belgiumfest committee member, said a couple of thousand people attended the motorcycle rally, which was held at the Taylor Co. Fairgrounds. He said they all got the chance to enjoy a weekend of riding, music and interacting with others.

People enjoying the last day of Belgiumfest

“It went very good,” Reel said. “We had a good crowd of people in and out all day. A lot of out-of-state people came in, got to enjoy the — riding in West Virginia, if you’re not familiar with motorcycle riding in West Virginia, is one of the best in the country. You know how big the hills are, the roads, just the scenery is beautiful no matter where you go. So, we have a lot of out-of-state people to get to come in and experience what we get to experience almost every day.”

Reel said everyone was excited to be there, especially after last year. In 2020, Belgiumfest was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Motorcycles at Belgiumfest

However, he said, that gave organizers an extra year to plan 2021’s event and to make it extra special.

“Oh, it was great,” Reel said. “The relief on everyone’s face this morning was not so much that it’s over, but it’s over and it went so well. It was really good. You know, we got the extra time as you said, you know, to spend planning and everything really made for a good event for us.”

If you didn’t get a chance to make it to this year’s event, Reel said, he would highly recommend you attend next year.

He said you can enjoy the festivities, see what different vendors have to offer. You don’t even have to be a motorcycle rider.

Woman riding her motorcycle at Belgiumfest

“One of the big things is just because you don’t ride a motorcycle, it doesn’t mean you’re not welcome at Belgiumfest,” he said. “We have vendors. We have music all weekend long. There’s good food up here and just good people, so if you’re just curious what it’s all about come on out to the Taylor County Fairgrounds next year, and check it out.”

If you would like to learn more about Belgiumfest, you can visit its Facebook page.