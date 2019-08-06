Law enforcement agencies across WV participate in National Night out 2019

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – National Night Out occurred all over the country Tuesday night and has become an annual event for communities right here in North Central West Virginia allowing residents to meet area first responders.

Police officers said that its important because the community members are their eyes and ears, and that they are only as good as the community helps them be. The night out event allows the police and first responders to build a strong rapport with community members while showing appreciation. The Bridgeport pool offered free swimming, food and games and performances by local band Crimson Reign.

“We’ve been doing this event for 12 years now, and its, its real successful. We have a large number of people who turn out each year and this a way for our officers to get to meet some of the community members and vice versa. We just find it to be real rewarding,” said Chief of Bridgeport Police Department, John Walker.

Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, West Virginia State Police and Division of Natural Resources just to name a few attended Bridgeport’s National Night out. Buckhannon, Weston, and Clarksburg just to mention a few were also hosting National Night out events as well.