Lawsuit accusing Bransfield of sexual misconduct settled

WHEELING, W.Va. – A lawsuit brought by a seminarian against former Wheeling- Diocese Bishop Michael Bransfield has been settled.

The Lawsuit alleges drunken molestation by ex-bishop Bransfield, negligence from diocese and USCCB

“The Diocese can confirm that the case has been dismissed. The case was settled by agreement of both parties. At the request of the plaintiff the terms of the settlement are confidential. The Diocese will have no further comment regarding the case.” Tim Bishop- Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston

The plaintiff, who is only identified as J. E., is a former altar server and secretary of Bishop Bransfield. J.E. claims to have come in contact with Bishop Bransfield during his participation at the Cathedral of St. Joesph.

The origins of the lawsuit can be read here.

This news is released a day before a new Bishop, Bishop Brennan is installed as the new Bishop of Wheeling-Charleston Diocese.