LeBlanc resigns as WVU men’s soccer coach

According to an official release, WVU men’s soccer coach Marlon LeBlanc has stepped down from his position effective Dec. 30, 2019.

“I want to thank Marlon for leading our men’s soccer program for the past 14 years,” said WVU Director of Athletics Shane Lyons. “He took over a team when it was going through some tough times and guided it back to being a competitive program that performed well in the classroom and the community. We appreciate his work ethic and his accomplishments at West Virginia University.”

In 14 seasons, LeBlanc compiled a record of 138-100-34.

He led the Mountaineers to a 10-9-2 mark this past season, including the Mid-American Conference Tournament championship and an appearance in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

WVU earned an NCAA Tournament berth six times during LeBlanc’s tenure. He earned three conference coach of the year honors during his time in Morgantown.

Lyons said a national search for LeBlanc’s replacement will begin immediately.