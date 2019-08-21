Breaking News
Attention DirecTV customers, you no longer have WBOY-TV, click to find out more

Legislative panel says W.Va. judges should get raises

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Gavel7_1556661468613.jpg

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – A state legislative panel is recommending pay raises for West Virginia judges.

The West Virginia Judicial Compensation Commission released its final report on Tuesday and said the state has some of the lowest paid judges in the country.

The report says Supreme Court, circuit and magistrate judges should get 18.3% raises. Supreme Court justices would be paid almost $161,000 under the commission’s recommendations.

The panel is also recommending that family court judges should receive a more than 20% pay increase to bring their salaries up to nearly $114,000.

The commission says the raises would bring West Virginia in line with national pay scales. The last judicial pay increase became effective in 2011.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Keep 12 News

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories