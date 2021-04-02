Lewis County Chamber of Commerce announces new Executive Director

WESTON, W.Va. – Lewis County Chamber of Commerce held an event to announce their new executive director.

On Friday, board members and close friends gathered to welcome and celebrate new executive director Ray Smith at the Lambert’s Winery in Weston.

The board explained that they’re excited to have Smith and a full board again.

“We think it’s really going to add value,” said Chamber of Commerce President Thomas Newbrough. “It’s going to benefit the businesses, employees, and customers of this area.”

Smith stated that he is looking forward to speaking with local business owners in the community and adding some new ideas to what the chamber is coming out with.

“It’s very important that the county has a chamber of commerce, someplace they can have a stop to get their question answered and get help for running a business,” described Smith. “Especially in this day and age, running a business is hard work and they need all the help they can, and the Lewis County Chamber of Commerce is there to help.”

Smith has worked closely and been a board member with the chamber of commerce before this position.

To learn more information or upcoming meetings and events with the Lewis County Chamber of Commerce you can check out their Facebook or website.