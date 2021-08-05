Lewis County Chamber of Commerce promotes better business through social media

In this photo illustration, social media apps are seen on a mobile phone. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

WESTON, W.Va. – The Lewis County Chamber of Commerce is helping its members better their business through social media.

The Chamber held its first in-person Lunch and Learn since the outbreak of Covid 19 last year. The Coffee House in Weston hosted the event.

Business owners from throughout Lewis county gathered together to listen to three different speakers about the do’s and don’ts of social media. They also learned about the West Virginia Small Business Development Center and how it can help their business prosper.

Chamber of Commerce President, Thomas Newbrough, explained the importance of the event.

“There’s a lot of tourism that comes into our area and maybe by improving, today, social media attraction you might be able to pull some of those people coming to the resort or to TALA or coming into this area towards your business and that’s something that’s becoming more and more crucial as we move further and further into this digital age.”

The Chamber currently has more than seventy businesses in its membership.

To become a member or get more information on membership benefits you can call Executive Director Ray Smith at (304) 269-2608 and lcinfo@lcchamber.org or visit www.lcchamberinfo.org.

