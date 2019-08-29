Lewis County man arrested in Clarksburg after running into residence

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Lewis County man is in police custody after Harrison County Sheriff’s deputies found a man running into a residence on Mount Clare Road in Clarksburg.

The man was identified as William Rinehart, whom was wanted out of Lewis County for missing his court date in Lewis county on July 12, according to a release sent out by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department.

The trial which Rinehart missed was in regards to charges against him from the grand jury of Lewis County. The jury indicted him on one count of third offense shoplifting and one count of possession with intent to deliver, according to an indictment from the Lewis County Circuit Court.

The two indictments were in relation to an incident that occurred May 16 in Lewis County, according to the indictment.

On Thursday morning, Harrison County Sheriff’s deputies saw Rinehart run into a residence on Mount Clare Road in Clarksburg, according to the release sent by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department.

In that release deputies said, “there was no standoff, as the deputies gave verbal commands and then entered the residence and arrested [Rinehart] without incident.”