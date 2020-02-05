Lewis County man loses more than 100 pounds on a local weight loss program

WHITE HALL, W.Va. – A man from Lewis County paid more attention to what he was eating and only changed the basics in his diet, to see astounding results in a local weight loss program.

TOPS is a recent trend in the weight loss community that does not involve eating less calories or spending extra hours at the gym.

Steve Corley lost more than 134 pounds using this program. He said the key to weight loss isn’t about the number on the scale, but if you take steps forward to getting a healthier lifestyle that makes you feel better in your own skin, and being able to stick with it in the long run.

“It’s not a diet it’s a life style change, but it really is a change in ones lifestyle, because its how many calories you take in, its how much you burn off,” said Corley. “You know a lot of these fad diets, and again TOPS doesn’t endorse that, but the fad diets you’ll see, ‘hey we’ll send you this cake and these pies,’ and you know it really looks good. To me, your really setting yourself up for eventual failure, because your not really changing your lifestyle.”

13 months and 134 pounds later

The main idea behind this form of diet, is to pay more attention to what your eating, and controlling how much you intake. These small steps can lead to a healthier you, without the dramatic changes in your current lifestyle.

To learn more about having these support meetings in brought to an area through the TOPS program, click here.And of course, if you can’t meet in person they do support meeting online, too.

They also have a list of food options, and recipes that don’t force you to change your entire diet.