LEWIS COUNTY W.Va. – Another county in north central West Virginia is implementing a temporary mask mandate as a new school year begins.

The Lewis County Board of Education voted on Monday in favor of requiring masks for all students and staff beginning Tuesday, Aug. 24.

The BOE says masks will be required to be worn until October 1.

The board also says it will provide masks for students and staff who do not have one.

Tuesday was the first day of school for Lewis county.